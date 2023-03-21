DJ Premier Recounts The Notorious B.I.G. Claiming GOAT Status After “Ten Crack Commandments”

Despite his career being tragically cut short after his untimely death, The Notorious B.I.G. is regularly hailed as one of the greatest rappers of all time. DJ Premier recently shared a story where Biggie Smalls claimed that title for himself after recording “Ten Crack Commandments.”

Premo shared the origins of the 1997 hit and how it even got to the Brooklyn rapper in a recent episode of So Wassup?, as the beat was originally meant for Angie Martinez. “During that time of her new come-up, everybody that’s anybody were doing promos that sounded like records, including us,” the legendary producer said. “Jeru [The Damaja] was so hot during that era of Hip Hop, and he was also runnin’ Hot 97 just as well amongst Wu Tang Clan and so many others, including Big.”

He continued, “But here’s the catch. This beat from ‘Ten Crack Commandments’ was created for Angie Martinez because she did a show called ‘The Hot Five at Nine.'” The beat ended up getting shelved and fell into the hands of the “Big Poppa” rapper. DJ Premier then described the recording session for “Ten Crack Commandments.”

“It was me, Lil’ Cease and C-Gutta,” Premo said. “I remember Big sent Cease to McDonalds to get some food and on his way out, he says, ‘Yo man, I hope somebody robs you, Cease.’ And I was like, ‘Why would you want somebody to rob Cease?’ ‘Cause he crippled me,’ just like he said in the song ‘Long Kiss Goodnight.'”

The New York producer clarified that it was all in jest. “Obviously, he loves Cease so, so, so much, and he still does, even from up above, so it was a fun session. And the crazy thing is, after that song was done, he goes ‘Preme, I did it! I’m the greatest!'”

“Ten Crack Commandments” appears on disc two of The Notorious B.I.G’s legendary 1997 album Life After Death. The title now holds an ominous significance, as the beloved rapper was shot and killed just weeks after it was released, but his memory remains in the minds and headphones of Hip-Hop fans to this day.