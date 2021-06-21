DMX’s Family Members Battle For Control Of His Estate

In the wake of his death, it appears rap icon Earl “DMX” Simmon did not have a will. Now, a battle over the Ruff Ryder’s estate appears to be brewing. According to reports, multiple relatives of the rapper have filed applications to become administrators of his estate, including his fiancée and his adult children.

Desiree Lindstrom—who was engaged to DMX at the time of his death and is the mother of the rapper’s five-year-old child, Exodus—has petitioned to be considered his “common-law wife” a request that was reportedly denied by Westchester county’s Judge Helen Blackwood on grounds that Lindstrom did “not have standing to file.” The ruling prevents Lindstrom from taking precedence over DMX’s surviving children as an administrator of his estate.

In addition to Lindstrom, who a source accuses of attempting to “muscle in” and acquire control of the estate, five of DMX’s 14 children have also filed petitions to become administrators. According to New York state law, administrators of estates are required to be at least 18 years old, disqualifying minors from filing petitions on their own behalf. Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons, DMX’s three sons from his marriage to Tashera Simmons, have petitioned to become administrators, while daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, born from subsequent relationships, have also filed petitions.

The amount of individuals looking to become administrators of X’s estate—which has yet to be established—adds to the complexity of the situation with no resolution yet on the horizon. However, Blackwood is scheduled to decide on an administrator on the next court date, July 15.