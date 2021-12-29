DMX Recorded An Unreleased Gospel Album During The Late 2000’s

DMX performs onstage with DJ Snake during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California.

Details have emerged on an unreleased DMX gospel album. A posthumous profile on Rolling Stone reported while the rapper was confined to a living space in Arizona, the double-disc project was recorded and subsequently shelved. Titled Walk With Me Now And You’ll Fly With Me Later, one disk was set to feature hip-hop music with the other containing gospel songs that’d exclude secular references.

A source claimed DMX desired to perform music from the album on a tour of megachurches and eventually open his own house of worship called House of the Afflicted, with services for people struggling with addiction.

“No songs about bit**es, no songs about robbing, just straight ‘give God the glory,'” DMX remarked of the project at the time.

A view of literature honoring DMX during the Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX at Barclays Center on April 24, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

While he resided in Arizona, DMX was reportedly monitored by local law enforcement and arrested multiple times. According to the profile, his alleged criminal activities were pivotal in the album never officially being released. Some of the songs were leaked on YouTube, and the rights to the album eventually went to Seven Arts Entertainment, which released an unauthorized and unfinished compilation of the same name down the line.

Music from the unreleased project is now allegedly in the ownership of Canadian businessman Howard Mann, who purchased the rights to Seven Arts’ catalog in an auction. Mann expressed hopes to work with frequent collaborators of the “Slippin” rapper to recreate the album, however no concrete plans were confirmed.

“Howard Mann has no authority that we’re aware of and hasn’t shown us anything to reflect that he owns any music that DMX recorded,” said Ron Sweeney, a lawyer representing three of DMX’s sons who are co-administrators of his estate. “He has absolutely nothing to do with the estate and, to the extent that he has DMX’s music, the estate has not authorized the use of DMX’s name and likeness.”