Doechii Puts Her Twist On Beyoncé’s “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”

Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE continues to be in heavy rotation, and “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” in particular from the project has been getting a lot of love recently. Last month, Kendrick Lamar surprise-dropped his official remix of the record. Doechii added onto the track’s momentum last night (June 12) by putting her own twist on the upbeat hit as well.

On the newly released freestyle, the Florida rapper pairs her signature playful flow with the Mike Dean and The Dream-crafted beat: “Too much, h*e, don’t do too much/ Pullin’ up in a Magic City in an Uber, pockets fatter than a motherf*ckin’ fupa/ When I enter Magic City, b**ches group up, Off White head to toe like the Ku Klan/ Diamonds on dance, dance, revolution.”

Doechii’s most recent body of work was August 2022’s she / her / black b**ch, a five-track offering that peaked at No. 23 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. The EP boasted contributions from Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA, the last of whom hopped on the official remix of “Persuasive.” Since then, she treated fans with singles like “Stressed” and “What It Is” featuring Kodak Black.

Outside of her own releases, the “Crazy” rapper could also be heard on recent collaborations like “Phenomenal” by Janelle Monáe, “Girls Night Out” by Babyface, “Pro Freak” by Smino, “Xtasy (Remix)” by Ravyn Lenae, and more.

Doechii has been inspired by Beyoncé for quite some time now, and even cited Queen Bey as a career goal in a previous interview. “By year five I want to be at my peak. I want to be in my Sasha Fierce era, the top of my game with still a long way to go — but I want to reach my prime and never leave it,” she said to Billboard back in February.