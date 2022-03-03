Doechii Says She “Cannot Confirm Nor Deny” TDE Rumors

Doechii has big things planned for 2022, however, they may or may not be what you think. Despite rumors that she has signed a new deal, the Florida-bred musician hopes fans sit tight as her career begins to take off. On Tuesday (March 1), a report originating from the blog HITS Daily Double claimed Doechii had inked a deal with Top Dawg Entertainment, the record label home to the likes of SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, and others. On Wednesday, Doechii spoke with VIBE at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards on the rumor.

“I cannot confirm nor deny that,” when asked about a possible deal with TDE.

DOECHII attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

One thing Doechii did confirm is that this year will be impactful for her music career. Her most recent release came on Wednesday, in which she added a guest verse to David Guetta and Afrojack’s latest drop, “Trampoline,” which also features BIA and Missy Elliott.

“Fans can expect a lot of upcoming music. They can expect a huge breakout year for me, a lot of different performances. Just everything that they’ve been waiting for is finally gonna be coming,” explained Doechii.

“I think what my music says is gonna expand… but right now I just wanna tell the truth. I wanna be honest about wherever I am in my life. And right now I feel powerful. I feel unstoppable and my music and my album [are] gonna reflect that,” she remarked.

Listen to “Trampoline” by David Guetta and Afrojack featuring Missy Elliott, BIA, and Doechii below.