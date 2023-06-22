Doechii Scores First No. 1 Record With “What It Is”

Doechii poses in the press room during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Doechii’s music career continues to elevate. The rising artist scored her first No. 1 record, taking the top spot on Billboard‘s Rhythmic Airplay list dated June 24 for her track “What It Is (Block Boy). The flirtatious song, featuring Kodak Black, moved from the list’s fourth spot and became the most-played song on U.S.-monitored rhythmic radio stations in the week ending June 15.

The self-proclaimed “Swamp Princess” made her Coachella debut earlier this year where she performed the song and other fan favorites from her catalog.

“I just thought it would be a really nice summer anthem to put out,” she explained to Uproxx at the festival. “I don’t know if we’re going to get more of that particular sound. I just wanted to try it, vibe out. But after that, we’re back to rapping.”

“What It Is” also landed the Florida native on Billboard‘s Hot 100 for the first time. The song entered at No. 98 on the May 20-dated chart. It was initially released on March 17 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records, where the 24-year-old stands as the label’s first and only female rapper.

“A good pressure, because I know with me being the first, the next female rapper on TDE is going to look to me, look at the things I did and didn’t accomplish, and hopefully be better than me,” shared the “Persuasive” rising star. “That’s the point. I’m a leader of a new era of TDE, which feels really good. A lot of my fans reach out all the time about the impact that I’m making for them just being an alternative Black girl. Doing it on TDE like this is cool.”

Doechii performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Doechii’s latest EP she/her/black b**ch was issued in August 2022. With five songs, the project features Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and her TDE labelmate SZA.

Listen to she/her/black b**ch below.