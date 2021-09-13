Doja Cat Brings ‘Planet Her’ To 2021 MTV VMA Stage With Performance Of “Been Like This” And “You Right”

Doja Cat performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in Brooklyn.

Doja Cat proved there is no gravity on Planet Her with a sultry performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right.” From above the stage with an LED circle lit up below, the “Kiss Me More” vocalist slowly suspended down to join a team of dancers for a choreography-heavy show.

Introduced to the stage by world champion gymnast Simone Biles, the acrobatic performance started midair with “Been Like This.” Doja Cat did twists and turns as she sang. Once she reached the stage, the performance of “You Right” began, minus The Weeknd who is featured on the official track.

Performances incorporating above-stage stunts were a popular theme tonight, with pop star Olivia Rodrigo as well as Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, making use of wires in their respective sets.

Doja Cat attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in Brooklyn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Doja Cat was also enlisted to host the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The Grammy award-winning artist was also nominated to take home five Moon Person awards including Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More,” Best Visual Effects for “You Right,” and Artist Of The Year. She’s co-nominated with Saweetie for Best Art Direction for their collaboration “Best Friend.”

Watch Doja Cat perform “You Right” and “Been Like This” below.