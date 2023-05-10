Doja Cat Admits Her Last Two “Mediocre Pop” Albums Were Cash-Grabs: “And Yall Fell For It”

Doja Cat has ruffled some feathers with her latest confession on Twitter.

On Tuesday (May 9) Doja, née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, tweeted about her last two albums — calling both projects “mediocre pop” and quick “cash-grabs.” She also poked fun at her fans for being gullible enough to “[fall] for it.”

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” she wrote. “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

She also revealed the titular name of her next album which is not Hellmouth, but First of All.

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

its not called hEllMoUth either its called "First of All" and yes I'm announcing the album title right now. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

Excluding her 2018 debut album Amala from the description of “mediocre pop,” Doja previously expressed her feelings on Twitter about having not shown her personal side thus far through music.

On Sunday (May 7), she tweeted about being tired of “doing a bunch of sh*t i didn’t believe in” following her Coachella performance.

“After Coachella when I felt so tired of doing a bunch of sh*t i didn’t believe in and not telling my side or my story with my music,” she responded to a fan asking about her creative freedom. “When I realized I hadn’t done anything personal and that i was cranking out digestible pop hits for children on twitter to get into fights about.

After coachella when I felt so tired of doing a bunch of shit i didn't believe in and not telling my side or my story with my music. When I realized I hadn't done anything personal and that i was cranking out digestible pop hits for children on twitter to get into fights about. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 8, 2023

The 27-year-old rapper/singer has hinted at switching up her sound before. Doja has trolled fans about creating a metal album, rave project, country LP, and rap tape. Keeping it somewhat true to the latter, she did release a snippet of what could be her next single on Tuesday (May 9). The clip sounds like she’s ready to show the MC side of Doja.

“I know I’ve been the root of the cause/ I know I’ve had a temper before/ But still, y’all don’t quit/ I understand you want me to win/ I understand how hard that you’ve been/ I understand the cause and effect/ Now like dog eat dog and cat eat fish/ I understand the jungle we in,” she raps on top of a boom bap-type beat.

Listen below.

.@DojaCat shared a snippet of a new song on her Instagram live. pic.twitter.com/42D5aigYrw — Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) May 9, 2023

In April, the “Woman” crooner told fans that she was ready to focus on rap instead of pop music.

“no more pop,” she tweeted at the time. “i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

As one Twitter user responded with, “I hope these comments are not the only thing that pushed you to go full rap…if doing pop and rap is what you like you shouldn’t stop simply because of them,” Doja said, “pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it. No more pop.”