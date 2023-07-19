Doja Cat Doubles Down On Ditching Pop For “Rap, Soul And R&B”

Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.

Doja Cat continues to stand firm in her declaration of a new era. The Grammy Award-winning musician has teased that her next album will not be as commercial as previous releases in recent social media posts. Ready to create on her own terms, the 2023 BMI Pop Awards Songwriter Of The Year promises a new sound.

“I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release,” explained the 27-year-old in her latest interview with V Magazine. “I have been making music that is palatable, marketable, and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me.”

The California native continued to unapologetically detail “These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not.”

Elsewhere in the cover story, the “So High” singer continued to elaborate on the kind of music she is currently creating.

“I do not consider myself a rock star. I have made pop music. I’m currently making rap, soul, and R&B music with jazz elements. But this is a representation of how I feel. When I wear black, when I wear metal, or very scantily clad outfits…it’s all a representation of how angry, liberated, and sexual I am.”

Doja Cat’s latest release “Attention” signaled the dawn of more introspection and lyricism, with less pop flair and more attention to detail.

As fans await new music from the “Won’t Bite” performer, details have already been released on concert opportunities. The risk-taker is set to hit the road on The Scarlet Tour with rising stars Ice Spice and Doechii this fall, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, and more.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Check out The Scarlet Tour dates below:

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice