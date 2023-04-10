Doja Cat Plans To Go Full-On Rap: “Pop Isn’t Exciting To Me Anymore”

Doja Cat has been trolling her fans a bit about the type of sound she’s going for. She most recently joked about “quitting music,” releasing a country album, and has now mentioned that she’s done with Pop music.

On Saturday, the Planet Her rapper tweeted out, “no more pop…i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

As one Twitter user responded with, “I hope these comments are not the only thing that pushed you to go full rap…if doing pop and rap is what you like you shouldn’t stop simply because of them,” Doja said, “pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it. No more pop.”

In a recent interview, Doja Cat told Variety, that her forthcoming fourth studio-album Hellmouth‘s will have a “more masculine direction,” with more sounds of R&B and Hip-Hop.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” she told the outlet. “But for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”

A while back, Doja Cat told Dazed, “If you wanted a teaser into what I’ve been thinking about, that’s what I’ve been on a lot. And just to make it clear, Beastie Boys is a huge inspiration to me.”

She added, “Beastie Boys will hit you with hard, loud and crazy rap, but they’ll also hit you with real raw ‘90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek. And you’ll be like, ‘Where the f**k did this come from?’”