Doja Cat Hitting The Road This Fall For The Scarlet Tour

Doja Cat is set to hit the road this fall for her The Scarlet Tour, Live Nation has announced.

The tatted pop star will kick things off in The Bay Area at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Halloween night, and continue on to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston and more major cities before wrapping up in Chicago on Dec. 13.

Doechii is set to open for the “Kiss Me More” artist during the first half of the tour while Bronx phenom Ice Spice will step in as opener for the latter half of Doja’s trek through North America — her first arena tour.

Those willing to shell out additional cash can also participate in a variety of VIP packages and experiences. While exact package details will vary, options are set to include premium tickets, a photo opportunity with one’s party in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, custom VIP gift items and other perks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Measures are also being taken to combat bots and scalpers buying up tix and reselling them at astronomical prices. Utilizing advance registration, fans can register now through Sunday, June 25 to secure a code to access pre-sale tix on June 28. A limited amount of tickets will also be available during general on-sale that starts June 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes one week after the release of latest single, “Attention,” and on the heels of the star confirming her next album will embrace Hip-Hop more so than the pop sound that put her on the map.

Check out The Scarlet Tour dates below:

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice