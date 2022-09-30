Doja Cat Reveals Why Details Surrounding New Album Remain Under Wraps

Though Doja Cat had to back out from The Weeknd’s international tour, the newly-minted Grammy winner is still in the midst of her greatest season yet—whether she’s willing to open up about it or not.

The “Kiss Me More” artist spoke to People somewhat regarding her new album.

“I don’t know, man. I cannot say. I’m not gonna tell you! I’m not gonna tell anybody anything. I don’t care how much people beg and plead,” she explained.

After previously teasing it’d be rap, R&B, or “’90s German rave,” the 26-year-old added, “I was going off on tangents on Twitter because I thought it would be funny. Also, I was half joking. Or fully. I mean, I don’t know. That’s for everybody else to predict.”

When asked, “what is the sound of [her] next album not going to be?” She laughed, remaining coy, and replied, “What’s it not going to be?”

One of her more direct answers came when sharing what her fans can take away from this moment of hers. “I want my fans to feel like they can—it’s cliché, but I want them to feel like they can do whatever makes them happy,” Doja shared. “I want them to express themselves the way that they want to. I want them to never be afraid to take a risk when it comes to music or fashion or, you know, being creative. That’s just like everybody’s message in a way, but I really do believe that I want my fans to feel that way.”

As you wait for something new, watch the video for Doja’s Grammy-winning collaboration featuring SZA below.