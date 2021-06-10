Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album To Feature Young Thug, The Weeknd, And More

Doja Cat attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021.

Doja Cat has shared the full tracklist and featured artists to appear on her upcoming album Planet Her. Due on June 25, the 16-track album not only enlists a handful of artists the California-bred star has previously collaborated with but also some rappers new to Doja Cat’s world. Uploaded to social media, the Grammy-nominated musician revealed she and The Weeknd have teamed up for a song titled “You Right.”

Atlanta rappers J.I.D. and Young Thug also make appearances on separate tracks. Ariana Grande has also lent her vocal talent to Planet Her. The two performers previously collaborated on Grande’s “34+35” remix which also featured Megan Thee Stallion.

“For the next project, it will be similar to [2019 sophomore album] Hot Pink, in the sense that each of the songs are very different from each other,” she said of her “unbelievable” Planet Her album to Billboard back in April.

The final collab of the LP is also the final song. “Kiss Me More” featuring Top Dawg Entertainment songstress SZA is the album’s closing track and has already seen success. Released on April 29, the track has peaked thus far at No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Still ahead of the album, she has promised fans the album’s fifth track ahead of the project’s release. Although the song is dropping ahead of Planet Her, Doja Cat tweeted “Need To Know” is not a single.

“Need to know isn’t even the next single is just some shit before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy,” she shared on the social media platform.

need to know 6/11 pic.twitter.com/aeUFefIKQ9 — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) June 8, 2021

View the full tracklist below:

Planet Her Tracklist

1. “Woman”

2. “Naked”

3. “Pay Day” featuring Young Thug

4. “Get Into It (Yuh)”

5. “Need to Know”

6. “I Don’t Do Drugs” featuring Ariana Grande

7. “Love to Dream”

8. “You Right” featuring the Weeknd

9. “Been Like This”

10. “Options” featuring J.I.D

11. “Ain’t Shit”

12. “Imagine”

13. “Alone”

14. “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA