Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly Rap

Doja Cat recently graced the June/July 2022 cover of Elle and spoke on her music being mislabeled. Known mostly for her pop crossover and occasionally finding herself being named among R&B songstresses, Doja shared that she will be returning to her rap roots.

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap,” she shared in her cover story.

Though she had to pull out from The Weeknd’s international tour due to tonsil surgery, Doja shared that the album to follow her award-winning LP, Planet Her, will focus on this alternate (but not new) sound.

“I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up,” she added, “I have been getting songs and things sent to me. … Oh f**k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

When it comes to her rapping style, the feature explains, “she loves to bring together disparate references to see what kind of beautiful, irreverent mess they create.”

Doja spotlighted Busta Rhymes and Lauryn Hill as her influences and even quoted a Jay-Z interview that set the tone for her ethos: “He was talking about irony in rap, and that is just such a key element. When you take something that isn’t supposed to be what people perceive as rap and mix it in, it creates something new and inspiring. I love the irony.”

In regards to being judged for being a rapper, especially after her collab with Saweetie was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2022 Grammys, Doja shared, “The only person who should be rating Hip-Hop is an OG or somebody who is respected in Hip-Hop,” but a future win would mean “everything.”