Doja Cat, Saweetie, Summer Walker, To Be Honored At 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

L–R: Doja Cat attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. Saweetie attends iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on Dec. 10, 2021 in New York City. Summer Walker attends The 2021 Soul Train Awards Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on Nov. 20, 2021 in New York City.

The Billboard Women In Music Awards has set a 2022 return and revealed the growing list of honorees. Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Summer Walker are among the selected group of female artists to be recognized at the annual event. Ciara, winner of the 2008 Woman Of The Year Award, will host the in-person affair on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

“We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture,” stated Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp. “From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

Ciara attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Julian Holguin, president of Billboard added, “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

For the first time, tickets for Billboard’s Women In Music Awards will be available to the public for purchase beginning in February. The event will also stream live. Additional honorees, including the 2022 Woman of the Year Award recipient, performers, celebrity presenters, and more will be announced at a later date. View the current list of honorees below.