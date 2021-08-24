Doja Cat And SZA Break “The Boy Is Mine” Chart Record With “Kiss Me More”

Doja Cat and SZA have achieved a new record with their collaboration, “Kiss Me More.” The romantic pop song featured on Doja Cat’s latest album Planet Her has proved to be a fan favorite as it continues its reigns on the charts.

According to the Chart Data Twitter account, the track has surpassed Brandy and Monica’s iconic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” for the longest-running all-female top 10 collaboration in Billboard Hot 100 history.

.@DojaCat and @sza's "Kiss Me More" is now the longest running all-female top 10 hit in Hot 100 history, passing @4everBrandy and @MonicaBrown's "The Boy Is Mine". — chart data (@chartdata) August 23, 2021

“Kiss Me More” was released in April and peaked at No. 3 on July 9. On the chart dated the week of Aug. 28, the song has remained in the top 10, ranking at No. 5 and marking the 19th week in the top sector. Previously, Brandy and Monica’s drama-filled R&B classic remained in the top 10 for 18 weeks.

Still, the Doja Cat and SZA single has a long way to go before reaching the throwback song’s success. “The Boy Is Mine” remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 27 weeks total, and peaked higher at No. 1. The ’90s duet also won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group and received nominations for both Record of the Year and Best R&B Song in 1999.

Doja Cat currently has two other songs ranking in the top 20. “You Right” with The Weeknd sits at No. 17 and the solo track “Need to Know” rounds out the top 20. Planet Her has remained in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 since it was released on June 25. During a conversation with Missy Elliot as the September 2021 cover star of Interview Magazine, the 25-year-old shared how she wants to improve as a rapper.

“When it comes to rap I could be better. I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways. But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever,” she shared with the legendary musician. “I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on.”

Doja Cat and SZA are not the only all-female team on the chart this week. The No. 4 spot is held by Lizzo and Cardi B for their attitude-filled collaboration “Rumors.” Recently, women in hip-hop and R&B have had landmark career moments when teamed together.

The “Tia Tamera” rapper herself has chart highlights with Nicki Minaj on “Say So (Remix)” released in 2020, as well as with Saweetie when she joined the “Icy Girl” artist on “Best Friend” earlier this year. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also impacted the charts with the internet-breaking summer anthem “WAP” released in 2020. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé also dominated that year with the Grammy award-winning “Savage (Remix).”