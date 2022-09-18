Doja Cat Wants Fans To Rave To Her Next Album

Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat has revealed she has one goal for her next album: she wants her fans to rave it out. For the cover story of CR Fashion Book, the 26-year-old spoke about her fourth LP and her ideas for it.

“We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” the Planet Her artist said. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now, and it’s really fun.”

She added, “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not House.”

Doja Cat, who’s known for her brave sound dating back to her breakout 2018 track “Mooo!,” talked about her creativity and unique fashion sense.

“I love dressing up,” she expressed. “One of my favorite things to do when I was super little was play dress up. I remember I was painting on my face a lot, too. I wasn’t going to school for a long time and I would go into chat rooms and, like, put war paint on. That was another crazy section of my life. I’ve always been in love with experimenting and having fun.”

On the music front, Doja’s 2021 Planet Her album currently sits at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 rankings in 2022. Five singles from the album debuted atop the Hot 100 chart. In addition, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA earned a certified four times Platinum plaque from the RIAA and a Grammy award. Planet Her became one of the most commercially successful albums of the 2000s. The Platinum-certified project spent over 40 weeks in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 region.

Read Doja Cat’s entire cover with CR Fashion Book here.