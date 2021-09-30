Donnie Simpson Announces The Return Of ‘Video Soul,’ 25 Years After Its End

From 1981 through the mid-90s, R&B and soul artists had a platform dedicated to them and their work. That platform was Video Soul, a two-hour program that ran on BET and was hosted by Donnie Simpson and Sherry Carter.

In a surprise announcement from Simpson himself on Wednesday (Sept. 29), Video Soul has officially been rebooted. The esteemed radio personality and host tweeted, “I’ve been waiting to say this for 25 years now…’Video Soul’ Is Back!!! I can’t tell you how many people over the years have suggested that I bring it back. I told them I would & today it’s official. Video Soul is live and free on #Tubi right now.”

The post also included the trailer for the new Video Soul. The reboot will highlight timeless R&B acts like Teddy Riley, K-Ci from Jodeci, and Keith Sweat, as well as younger and newer artists like Sammie and Asiahn. However, the new series also has more hip-hop acts sprinkled in including Pras of The Fugees, Lecrae, Kool Moe Dee, and Yung Joc.

I’ve been waiting to say this for 25 years now…Video Soul Is Back!!! I can’t tell you how many people over the years have suggested that I bring it back. I told them I would & today it’s official. Video Soul is live and free on #Tubi right now.https://t.co/jrHxQR748j pic.twitter.com/syAxrTbW3v — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) September 29, 2021

In response to the news, fans tweeted, this was “just what the culture needed.” During the height of Video Soul‘s success, the program garnered interviews from R&B’s finest. It was the place where New Edition “reunited” at the peak of their internal tension. It was also where Aaliyah and R. Kelly “addressed” rumors about their relationship.

The first six episodes of the new Video Soul are currently airing for free on Tubi.