Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife, Nicole Young, Awarded $100 Million In Divorce Settlement

After an incredibly messy divorce following a 25-year marriage, Dr. Dre posed in front of balloons that read “Divorced AF” earlier this month amid news that he’d only have to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young, a lump sum of $2 million, plus an additional $500,000 covering attorney fees. However, according to several reports, further details surrounding the pair’s split have surfaced involving a lot more cash.

The Compton rapper-producer has agreed to pay Young $100 million—$50 million now and the remainder next year—a sizable portion of his estimated $828 million net worth. The prenup prevented the mother of two from taking half and she will have to pay her own legal fees. A source close to the former couple told TMZ, “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife” had she settled a year ago.

In addition to the $100 million settlement, Nicole will keep four out of the 10 vehicles they owned as a couple, as well as jewelry, cash, and bank accounts that she maintained during the course of their marriage, and personal belongings kept in the storage lockers they shared in their various homes.

Dre will keep their seven properties including a home in Malibu, two in Calabasas, a $100 million estate in Brentwood, and three others in the Los Angeles area. The 56-year-old will also retain his masters, trademarks, Apple stocks including Beats By Dre proceeds, and interests in various trusts and partnerships.

Young filed for separation in the summer of 2020 and allegedly served the rapper with divorce papers at the funeral for his late grandmother back in October.