Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work.

Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!”

Violinist and leader of The Section Quartet, Eric Gorfain, shared via his Instagram stories that “the cat is out of the bag. I spent this summer arranging strings for this entire album, reuniting with Dr. Dre and Marsha Ambrosius. Casablanco is seriously good. Marsha is ridiculously talented. Dre is The Greatest.” Though there isn’t a release date or tracklist available for the album, it marks Ambrosius and Dre’s first collaboration since his 2015 LP, Compton, and the British singer’s first studio effort since her 2018 album, NYLA (named after her daughter).

The news comes ahead of Dre’s co-headlining halftime performance at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where he will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.