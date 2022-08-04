Are Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg Working On A New Album?

Few duos or pairings in music have accounted for more iconic moments than Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

The rap legends have spent the past three decades making timeless hits with one another. According to a credible source, fans could potentially hear new music from Dre and Snoop, as the two have reportedly been working in close proximity and recording an album together. Michael “Harry-O” Harris—the convicted drug kingpin who provided the funding for what would ultimately become Death Row Records—spoke about reuniting with the artists during an appearance on Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified show.

“It hits me sometimes when I’m sitting with [Dr.] Dre and Snoop, and just watchin’ these guys and who they became,” said Harris, who was released from federal prison in January 2021 after serving more than 30 years. “I was just talkin’ to Doctor the other day—I talk to all the Death Row family, and we’re gonna all come together and do some incredible things. Because all of it has grown from our different journeys. It’s multiple stories that will be told, and we will make sure that everybody that was a part of somethin’ gets what they got comin.'”

From there, Harris shared that Snoop and Dre are hard at work in the studio on a new album. According to him, the music reminds him of the chemistry the two displayed while working on Dr. Dre’s 1992 solo debut, The Chronic. “Now you got Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre doing another album together,” he added. “I was blessed to sit there the other day [and watch them].”

While Harris acknowledged he was unaware if he was giving out confidential information, he doubled down on his comment, adding, “I don’t know if I’m spillin’ the beans, but I’m tellin’ you, bro, sittin’ in that room [watching them]. I’m talkin’ like Chronic—‘back in the room.’”

Harris, who was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, and running a cocaine trafficking ring during the late ’80s, gave Marion “Suge” Knight $1.5 million to jumpstart Godfather Entertainment, which was named in Harris’ honor. In 2005, Harris’ wife, Lydia, won a lawsuit filed against Knight and Death Row Records. Knight was ordered by the court to pay Harris $107 million in damages.

Watch Harry-O’s full interview below.