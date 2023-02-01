Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Return To Streaming

Dr. Dre’s The Chronic has returned to streaming in celebration of its 30th anniversary, re-issued through its original distributor, Interscope Records, via its relationship with Death Row Records.

Additionally, a special Chronic merch collection will be available on the label website.

“I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me,” expressed Dr. Dre in a press release.

Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, added: “Dr. Dre is without a doubt one of the most iconic and groundbreaking artists in the modern era. He has also used his platform to fuel some very impactful philanthropic efforts that will ensure his legacy is felt for generations to come. Dre’s solo career all started with the The Chronic, one of the most celebrated recordings of all time. To have this album at Interscope once again where we work with Dre and his amazing team at Aftermath day in and day out is incredibly gratifying for me personally and all of us at Interscope.”

Dr. Dre introduces Inductee Eminem onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Janick continued, “From my first day at Interscope the significance of Dr. Dre as a foundational artist at this label was incredibly important to me. We take our responsibility to Dre and his amazing body of work very seriously and we are honored to work closely with him on this re-release of one of the most important albums of all time.”

The Chronic was originally released in December 1992 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It includes three top 40 hits on the Hot 100 chart, including top ten records with “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang” (No. 2) featuring Snoop Dogg and “F**k Wit Dre Day” (No. 8).”

