Drake And 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage are joining forces for the collaborative album Her Loss, which is slated for release on Friday (Oct. 28). News of the project was announced via the release of the music video for the newly-formed duo’s chart-topping single, “Jimmy Crooks.” Midway through the clip, the album’s existence is teased during a scene in which 21 and Drizzy are seen standing in front of a set of screens revealing its title and release date.

Released on June 17 as part of Drake’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, “Jimmy Cooks” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the Canadian’s eleventh appearance atop the chart and the Atlanta rapper’s second entry at that position. The two rappers have worked together on multiple occasions prior to teaming up on “Jimmy Cooks,” with the 6 God featuring the 30-year-old rapper on his Certified Lover Boy track “Knife Talk,” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.

The Grammy Award-winning rappers both have a history of collaborating with their peers for full-length album releases, with successful results. In 2015, Drake and Future released their joint-album What a Time to Be Alive, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included the hit singles “Jumpman” and “I’m the Plug.” More recently, 21 Savage reunited with producer Metro Boomin for Savage Mode II, the 2020 sequel to their acclaimed 2017 EP. The pair also linked up with former Migos member Offset for Without Warning in 2017.

