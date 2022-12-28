Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports.

On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake.

Per outlet, “@Drake breaks the record for most albums with over 1 billion streams in Spotify history (12).”

.@Drake and @21savage's 'Her Loss' has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) December 25, 2022

Her Loss also currently holds the position for third largest release of 2022, according to Billboard. The joint project debuted at No. 1 on the 200 chart during its first week, impressively selling 404,000 album-equivalent units.

For Drake, Her Loss follows his 11 No. 1 albums, as it’s the third leading project for 21 Savage. Drizzy also has been deemed Spotify’s fourth most globally streamed artist as of Dec. 16., with SZA at No. 5 and Metro Boomin at No. 10.

“[Her Loss] is one of the greatest albums I ever made in my life,” Drake said during an interview on SiriusXM Sound 42. “I said the other day, I think this is a clear entry into my top five of my catalogs, if not, top three.”

Drake also admitted to helping 21 with some of his verses on the album, as the Atlanta rapper did for him.

“I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” 21 admitted. “These facts. I don’t give a f**k what a ni**a say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.”

“By the way, you also helped me with sh*t too,” the Honestly, Nevermind artist added. Listen below.

Congratulations to Drake and 21 Savage!