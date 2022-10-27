Drake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’

21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Drake and 21 Savage’s anticipated collaborative album Her Loss has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Both rappers shared through social media that their producer, Noah “40” Shebib, contracted COVID-19 while mixing and mastering the project.

Initially set to release on Friday (Oct. 28), the album is now due next Friday (Nov. 4).

Noah “40” James Shebib attends the “Nightalk” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 16, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Darren Eagles/Getty Images

“Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is Her Loss day,” Champagne Papi explained through his Instagram story. “We’ll see you soon.”

Her Loss was announced last weekend as both rappers celebrated Libra season. The video for Drake and 21 Savage’s most recent collab “Jimmy Cooks” was released on 21’s 30th birthday, Oct. 22. In the visual, the news was revealed.

“Jimmy Cooks” was the album closer on Drake’s surprise June drop Honestly, Nevermind, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In January, 21 Savage’s manager Justin “Meezy” Williams explained the “No Heart” rapper and Drake have never talked about money during an interview on Clubhouse.

“A lot of the artists, they are low-key peers,” he explained. “Most of the time, when you bring up Drake or [Young] Nudy…if Nudy got a song, ain’t nobody even thinking about no paperwork if Savage get on something. Or if Savage send Nudy something, ain’t nobody thinking about paperwork. We know that’s going to get handled whatever.”

Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Ahead of the announcement, Drake popped up with 21 Savage on stage at the dual homecoming concert for Morehouse College and Spelman College on Oct. 19., surprising those in attendance at the legacy HBCU campus. The performance certified their undeniable chemistry and once revealed, drummed up excitement for the collab.

As fans await the album, there are a handful of 21 Savage and Drake link-ups to play in the meantime. In 2016, the two hitmakers issued their first collab “Sneakin.” Since then, they have teamed up on “Knife Talk” and “Mr. Right Now” before “Jimmy Cooks.”

Check out their first duet “Sneakin” below.