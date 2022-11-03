Drake, 21 Savage Drop Mock Interview With Howard Stern To Promote Joint Album

Drake and 21 Savage’s rollout for their collaborative album, Her Loss, continues with the drop of a mock interview with Howard Stern.

The Toronto native spoke on his porn preferences and revealed whether he’s open to marriage in the future.

“I’m sure I could [be married], you know? I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us, and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all gonna need something real,“ said the 36-year-old father of one.

“Hopefully it’s not too late, but then, like right now, I get into this habit of dating like four or five women to make one women, because I like these two things about this girl, then I like what this girl does for a living. So, it’s just real. I honestly don’t know, hopefully I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is, I need to be inspired, so I don’t know how to find that with the porn question in there. I just need all those things, like a gumbo.”

21 Savage later spoke on being a British immigrant and declared himself the greatest rapper to stem from his homeland.

“I feel like I relate to a lot of cultures because I was born in London, but then all my family migrated from the West Indies and sh*t. I’m damn near like gumbo when it comes to culture, forreal. Bruh, I might be the greatest rapper from my country too, though,” the Atlanta-bred, rapper, 30, said.

Drake chimed in with the co-sign. “Yo, you know, a lot of people say that, right? A lot of people are like, ‘You’re the pride of London’ and s**t. That’s why that London, that O2 night, that has to happen. That’s like some real homecoming s**t. I’m excited for that.”

The pair also whipped up a fake Vogue cover and trolled fans with their own Tiny Desk appearance as part of the comical album rollout. Drake and Savage later unveiled the album’s actual cover art featuring an image of model Qui Yasuka, formally known as Suki Baby.

Her Loss is slated for release on Friday, Nov. 4. Check out the video for the LP’s lead single, “Jimmy Cooks,” above.