Drake Joins 21 Savage At Morehouse-Spelman Homecoming Concert

21 Savage was billed to perform at the Morehouse-Spelman homecoming concert in Atlanta on Wednesday (Oct. 19) and turned things up a notch when he brought out a huge surprise guest: his four-time collaborator Drake.

The duo performed their number one single “Jimmy Cooks” for the first time, and the Toronto rapper delivered his 2018 hit “Nonstop” to the Forbes Arena crowd. Beyond the music, Drizzy took the time to express his love for the Savage Mode 2 rapper.

“Along with OVO, I really live this 4L sh*t,” the Honestly, Nevermind artist said. “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.”

Drake and 21’s music relationship dates back to 2016 when the latter appeared on their collaborative track, “Sneakin.” They did not work together again until “Mr. Right Now” from Savage’s 2020 album Savage Mode 2, and the following year on “Knife Talk” from the part-time crooner’s 2021 LP Certified Lover Boy.

The “Bank Account” rapper has been vocal in the past about how good of a friend Champagne Papi is. In 2018, the 29-year-old said the Euphoria executive producer was the only person to get him a birthday gift.

“Drake brought me [a red Ferrari 488] for my birthday to ride around L.A,” Savage told GQ. “He the only one that got me something for my birthday that year. Hell yeah, don’t nobody else get me shit but Drake. Drake just a genuine-a** good-hearted person.”

The Atlanta rapper continued, speaking about the Six God’s generosity in sharing his platform with younger artists. “He did a lot of sh*t he didn’t have to do. He do a lot of sh*t for up-and-coming rappers, period. I don’t think he get his respect for that. Every f**kin’ year, he pull a new artist up. Ain’t no other artist on his level do that sh*t.”

Given their level of camaraderie and the quality music they have done together, it makes sense that the Saint Laurent Don compared the duo to the former Los Angeles Lakers champions Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.