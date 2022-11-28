Drake And 21 Savage Talk Writing For Each Other On ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative relationship has yielded nothing but success. The Her Loss duo revealed that their bond runs deeper than merely working together on songs, confirming that they actually helped write each other’s verses on the Nov. 4 release.

The “Sneakin” rappers were discussing how they decided to approach the collaborative project in leaked audio from SiriusXM’s Sound 42 when the topic of songwriting came up. “I ain’t gonna cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” the 29-year-old said. “These facts. I don’t give a f**k what a ni**a say. Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.”

The Six God, who has been battling ghostwriting allegations since his summer 2015 beef with Meek Mill, replied “By the way, you also helped me with sh*t too.” This adds more color to the fact that 21 rapped on “3AM On Glenwood,” a timestamp and location-themed record that has become a common thread in the Toronto rapper’s catalog.

Though this topic will always bring the 36-year-old under fire within the rap community, Drake previously spoke about there being no shame in working with other artists in his Christmas 2019 Rap Radar interview. “I pulled my weight when it came to my pen,” the father of one said. “Anybody that knows me knows that my strongest talent is writing… That’s why people ask me to write songs for them.”

Her Loss was 16 tracks long, with the sole feature coming from Travis Scott on “Pu**y & Millions.” The joint effort debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, with eight songs making it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.