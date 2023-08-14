Drake Announces Bad Bunny Collaboration At Los Angeles Tour Stop

Drake and Bad Bunny are undeniably two of music’s biggest names who’ve developed a budding friendship over the years. The Toronto superstar revealed during a recent show that they have another collaboration on the way, their first in almost five years.

The 6 God’s It’s All A Blur Tour made its way to California this past week, beginning with shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. On Sunday night (Aug. 13), the Latin star was the latest celebrity guest and the Drake made sure that it was worthwhile for fans.

The “Search and Rescue” artist began to make an announcement before halting to allow the raucous crowd to offer a rousing applause to the Puerto Rican superstar. “Look, I want to tell y’all something cause y’all are LA and we love you,” Drizzy said. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y’all.” Check out the announcement below.

Bad Bunny is at the show in LA tonight and Drake says they have a new song coming out. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/3sVsGCINun — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 14, 2023

Drake wasn’t entirely accurate in recounting their last collaboration as their first song together “MIA” was released in October 2018. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was Bad Bunny’s first top 10 single on the chart as a lead artist; as for the Her Loss rapper, it was his 26th overall. They linked up again on the remix to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Loyal” in February 2020.

The five-time GRAMMY winner is no stranger to working with Latin artists. In 2014, he joined Romeo Santos on “Odio” and later appeared on the remix to MC Kevin o Chris’ “Ela É Do Tipo” in 2019.

As for Spotify’s most streamed global artist, 2023 has been a year of just singles and features. Bad Bunny last joined Travis Scott and The Weeknd on “K-POP” from Scott’s latest album Utopia and appeared on Grupo Frontera’s “Un X100to” in April. In between those records, he shared the Jersey Club-influenced track “Where She Goes” in May which featured Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean in the accompanying music video. Check out the “Where She Goes” video below.