Drake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date

Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Drake’s highly-anticipated Apollo Theatre show originally set for Nov. 11 has officially been pushed back. The Honestly, Nevermind artist wants to be respectful to his late friend Takeoff’s funeral, which take will take place on the same date.

In alignment with the forthcoming holiday season, The 6 God has blessed attendees with a second opportunity to see him perform live, as the Apollo shows will now take place on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

The Grammy-winner has plenty of content to perform live, as he recently released Her Loss, a collaborative album with 21 Savage, on Friday, Nov. 4. The 16-track effort featured Travis Scott and is projected to sell around 400k units in its first week.

The rollout for the joint project was engaging, as the duo spoofed a Vogue magazine feature, NPR’s Tiny Desk series performance, and an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. After the album was released, they continued trolling with fake performances of “On BS” on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and “Privileged Rappers” on COLORS.

Back in June, the part-time crooner released the heavily house-inspired Honestly, Nevermind. The LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and notably featured the precursor to Her Loss, with the 21-Savage assisted “Jimmy Cooks.”

Drake’s last major performance came in December 2021 when he and Kanye West joined forces for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert. Ye later revealed that Drake wrote his setlist, and fans rejoiced in the apparent reconciliation between the two.