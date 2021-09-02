Drake Unveils Billboards Revealing ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Featured Artists

The hysteria surrounding Drake’s forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album has ratcheted up, as the rapper unveiled its slate of blockbuster features using a mix of cryptic and celebratory billboards across the country.

On Wednesday evening (Sept. 2), images of the billboards began popping up on social media, and fans quickly deciphered the ads as the artists who will appear alongside Drizzy on Certified Lover Boy, which has become the topic of conversation since its release date was announced this past Sunday (Aug. 29).

According to Billboard, of the several ads, each references an artist repping that particular city, some outright and others more slyly. For instance, one billboard spotted in Cali reads, “Hey California Giveon and Ty Dollar are on CLB,” while another spotted in New York states “Hey, New York, the GOAT is on CLB,” which many have predicted to be either Jay-Z or Nicki Minaj, two frequent collaborators of the “Pop Style” rapper.

Other cities with Certified Lover Boy billboards include Atlanta, Houston, Memphis, and Chicago, with Yebba, Project Pat, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk all appearing to have made the final cut.

This isn’t the first time Drake has used billboards to promote a new release, as he’s posted several in his hometown of Toronto in previous years.

Check out Drake’s Certified Lover Boy billboards below.