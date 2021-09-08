Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Obliterates Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ In Streaming Numbers

In the latest development of the streaming and album sales war between Drake and Kanye West, it’s been revealed that Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy has surpassed the first-week streaming figures of Yeezy’s DONDA album in just three days. According to Rolling Stone, Certified Lover Boy amassed 430 million on-demand audio streams stateside between Friday and Sunday, while DONDA tallied less than 423 million streams in its first eight days of availability on streaming platforms.

Released less than one week apart, the metrics surrounding DONDA and Certified Lover Boy underlie the heated rivalry between Kanye West and Drake, who have sent shots at each other online and musically. Rumor also has it that Kanye’s decision to delay the release of DONDA was due in part to his desire to go toe-to-toe with Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in a showdown to see who is the more popular and superior artist.

While Drake undoubtedly has the edge when it comes to the numbers, in terms of critical reception, Kanye has gained the slight edge, as DONDA, while polarizing, marks yet another creative leap for Yeezy.

Drake’s overwhelming stature as the biggest artist in music today may have played a big part in Certified Lover Boy‘s obliteration of DONDA‘s equivalent album sales. However, DONDA, which was previously the most-streamed rap album of the year in its first week, even being a contender is a testament to Yeezy’s own standing as a global icon.