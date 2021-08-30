Drake Confirms ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date And Album Artwork

Drake accepts the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The air of speculation surrounding Drake’s Certified Lover Boy drop has turned into rabid excitement upon news that the album will finally see the light of day this Friday (Sept. 3), which was confirmed by Champagne Papi himself.

Earlier today (Aug. 30), following reports that the long-awaited album could be released later this week, Drake took to Instagram posting 12 emojis of pregnant women of all shades with the caption, “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3.”

While Drake’s image choice for the announcement led some fans to question whether it doubled as the actual album artwork, journalist and media personality Elliot Wilson confirmed the speculation via Twitter shortly after.

The official follow-up to Drake’s last full-length studio album, 2018’s Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy has been on the public’s radar since 2019, when it was first announced. Originally slated for release in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an injury to Drake’s leg, caused him to push back the album on multiple occasions over the past year. While few details have been revealed as to what listeners can expect from the Toronto native’s sixth studio album, rumors suggest that Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Benny The Butcher are just a few of the names that could appear on the Certified Lover Boy tracklist.

The 34-year-old artist’s announcement comes on the heels of the release of Kanye West’s album DONDA, which many fans and insiders suggested was being delayed in order to compete with Certified Lover Boy in a battle for the top spot on the Billboard 200. While that sales war has now been offset, according to reports, Yeezy’s DONDA fell short of the Spotify streaming record set by Drake’s Scorpion, which could prove to foreshadow the final results when all the metrics and figures between both albums are tallied up.