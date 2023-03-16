Drake Fans Outraged At Challenges Buying It’s All A Blur Tour Tickets

Drake began this week on an exciting note when he officially announced the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. Fans’ joy turned into headaches, however, when the pre-sale began and they encountered multiple challenges.

Cash App initially advertised that their presale, beginning on Wednesday (March 15), would offer tickets as low as $69.50, but fans quickly discovered that was not the case. Instead, they encountered many tickets listed at $400 or more. Some tickets on Ticketmaster were around the $280 range, but they were located in the nosebleed section of most venues and they were few and far between.

Beyond the prices, there was the issue of accessibility. In order to take advantage of the Cash App presale, users had to be in possession of a Cash App Card, which is their own form of a debit card connected to users’ Cash App balances. Naturally, Twitter users found a way to make light of their stress.

$200+ for nosebleed drake tickets is criminal…. TICKETMASTER YOU WILL CRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/NTd2t5eFCF — yassmin ♥ (@yassminziad) March 15, 2023

Those Drake and 21 Savage ticket prices gonna make you pull out a second mortgage — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) March 15, 2023

So Drake concert tickets are 1k for a seat? He better sit on my lap and sing “Best I ever had” to me — ♍︎ (@lovelyy_am) March 16, 2023

“$200+ for nosebleed drake tickets is criminal,” one user wrote with a screenshot of Tory Lanez’ father from the infamous video rant following the rapper’s guilty verdict in December 2022. “TICKETMASTER YOU WILL CRUMBLE.”

@big_business_, a popular Twitter user known for his quips on all things sports and pop culture, joined the discourse as well. “Those Drake and 21 Savage ticket prices gonna make you pull out a second mortgage.”

One more user described what exactly she would need from the show given all the money she would have to shell out. “So Drake concert tickets are 1k for a seat? He better sit on my lap and sing ‘Best I ever had’ to me.”

Despite the financial hurdles, the hysteria makes sense, as this is The Boy’s first tour since 2018. Since hitting the road with Migos, he has released four albums plus two mixtapes. Thus, there is a lot of music to be heard live when he and 21 get started on June 16 in New Orleans. The 29-stop tour will hit New York, Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles before finishing up on Sept. 5th in Glendale, AZ.