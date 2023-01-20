Drake Signs First Lady Of OVO Sound, Naomi Sharon

Naomi Sharon has become OVO Sound’s first lady.

Drake took to Instagram to disclose the announcement and posted a heartfelt message regarding the newly signed singer.

“I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” the OVO founder captioned the post promoting her new music video. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND.”

Noah “40” Shebib followed suit and hit Instagram to discuss his excitement about signing Sharon and being a part of her journey.

“I’m honoured to be a part of this journey. I’m so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to hear the rest of what you’ve been working on,” he wrote.

Naomi shared the Her Loss rapper’s message on her IG story and thanked her new boss for the words of endearment.

“Words cannot express how happy I am I can finally share this news with the world. And I cannot thank you enough for this insane opportunity,” she typed.

Along with her record deal, Sharon also dropped off some product with the mentioned “Another Life,” a single which arrived with visuals, and another cut entitled “Celestial.” Both tracks feature co-production from OVO suit and mega-producer 40. The songs closely follow the signature Toronto sound as Sharon crafts a lowkey dance track in “Another Life” while “Celestial” finds the crooner performing a slower number with minimal production and fewer lyrics.

The “Celestial” artist joins OVO Sound’s growing list of entertainers, including Partynextdoor, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, Popcaan, Dvsn, Baka Not Nice, and Smiley.

Watch the video for “Another Life” above.