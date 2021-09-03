Drake Joins Forces With NBA Champ Giannis Antetokounmpo And Nike For ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch

Accompanying album releases with exclusive merch has become the norm for music’s biggest stars in recent years, including Drake, whose affiliation with Nike has given him a leg up on other artists in that lane.

On Friday (Sept. 3), the Toronto native dropped his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which has a star-studded slate of features. Now Drake appears to be gearing up to unveil a lineup of merch to commemorate the occasion with the help of the almighty swoosh and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Thursday (Sept. 2), DJ Akademiks shared a photo of a black T-shirt that looks to be a part of the CLB merch collection on his Instagram account. The shirt features the phrase, “I need a freak,” emblazoned across the front in powder blue, with “Certified Lover Boy” printed near the hem in white script. However, the word “freak” is replaced by a yellow version of Antetokounmpo’s signature logo, signaling a collaboration between Drizzy and the newly crowned NBA champion.

Asking his followers for feedback on the design in the caption, Akademiks’ comments were flooded with varying opinions with a sizable contingent pegging the rumored CLB merch as subpar. Others argued that the phrase “I need a freak” was in poor taste, considering its underlying meaning.

Check out the rumored Certified Lover Boy merch below and let us know your thoughts.