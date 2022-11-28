Drake Says ‘Her Loss’ Wraps Up Trilogy, Is One Of His Top 5 Albums

While some fans and artists alike have taken issue with the content within Drake and 21 Savage’s latest joint project, Her Loss, the Canadian MC claims that the f*ck boy soundtrack concludes a trilogy that began with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy followed by his June 2022 release, Honestly, Nevermind.

“We got CLB, Certified Lover Boy, that was like the, you know, I’m trying my best to make her love [me], I’m chasing you,” Drake explained in new audio via Twitter. “And then Honestly, Nevermind is the realization that maybe that lifestyle is not for me.

“Then Her Loss is like ‘No Pigeons,'” he continued. “Remember when [Sporty Thievz] dropped ‘No Pigeons’ when [TLC] had ‘No Scrubs’ out?”

Drake confirms CLB, HNVM, Her loss is a trilogy pic.twitter.com/Mg476a1QaK — Alijah ⁶?? (@Drakesoldmore) November 27, 2022

Drizzy also believes that the chart-topping collaborative album ranks high within his impressive catalog, adding, “[Her Loss] is one of the greatest albums I ever made in my life. I said the other day, I think this is a clear entry into my top five of my catalog — if not, top three.”

Drake says her loss is top 3-5 in his discography pic.twitter.com/AlpCdbSHoL — Alijah ⁶?? (@Drakesoldmore) November 26, 2022

While the part-time crooner is clearly proud of the body of work, others have taken issue with its content, including Megan Thee Stallion, who called out the 6God for a bar suggesting she’s lying about accusations of Tory Lanez shooting her.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bi**h ass Ni**as! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You ni**as especially RAP NI**AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Kanye West, D.R.A.M., and Alexis Ohanian — husband of Serena Williams — also responded to various shots taken by the “Girls Want Girls” rapper on the album. Drake and Savage were also hit with a lawsuit from Vogue for promoting the record with a fake magazine cover, and were ordered to remove it from their social media pages.

Despite the backlash, Her Loss managed to dethrone Taylor Swift’s Midnights as the No. 1 album in the country, becoming the biggest Hip-Hop release of 2022.