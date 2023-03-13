Drake Announces It’s All A Blur Tour With 21 Savage

Drake is hitting the road this summer on his It’s All a Blur tour with special guest 21 Savage. Drizzy announced the 29-date tour on social media, attached with a mini clip focused on his journey as a humble actor and aspiring rapper into one of music’s biggest stars. According to the official announcement, the tour’s title is “a celebration of the last decade,” signifying its retrospective nature.

It’s All a Blur will mark the Canadian rapper’s first time back on the road for a tour since 2018’s Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. And since his previous tour with the Migos, “The Boy” has released four studio LPs, including the genre-shifting Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss, his collaborative effort with 21 Savage.

Tickets for the tour will be available beginning with Cash App Card presales on Wednesday (March 15) at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday (March 16) at 10 p.m. local time.

Cash App Card holders will unlock the earliest access to It’s All A Blur as they use the first nine digits of their card to access the exclusive sale and complete the purchase. For additional information regarding the Cash App Card, check in with cash.app/drake-presale.

With Sprite serving as the official beverage sponsor for the It’s All A Blur Tour, fans can check out updates on Sprite.com to sign up and gain access to Aubrey’s presale experience. Sprite’s exclusive presale will begin on Thursday (March 16) at 12 p.m. local time and end at 10 p.m. local time the same day.

Additionally, other presales will be available through a general sale on Friday (March 17) at 12 p.m. local time, and fans can check for updates on drakerelated.com.

DRAKE: IT’S ALL A BLUR 2023 :

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

July 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep. 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep. 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

More tour dates, including a stop in Toronto, Canada, will be announced later.