Drake Ties Jay-Z For Most #1’s On Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Drake looks on at the end of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bull following their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 6, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake has achieved another milestone, with the 21-Savage-assisted collaborative album Her Loss topping the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. This number one now has the 36-year-old tied with another one of his collaborators, Jay-Z, for the most ever on the chart with 14.

The “Love All” collaborators’ mutual admiration yet friendly competition will spice up even more if the part-time crooner continues on this trajectory, as he is just two number ones away from tying Hov’s 14 number-one albums on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

With Grammy nominations coming out on Tuesday (Nov. 15,) the 4:44 rapper maintains his distance from the Toronto artist as it relates to the prestigious award show, with no signs of slowing down any time soon. The Tidal founder now has 83 nominations and 24 wins, the latter of which he is tied with Kanye West for the most in Hip-Hop. The former Degrassi actor has 47 nominations and four wins.

Her Loss was released on Friday (Nov. 4) after being pushed back a week due to Noah “40” Shebib testing positive for COVID-19. The 16-track effort included solo outings from both The Six God and the Atlanta rapper, plus a feature from Travis Scott on “Pu**y & Millions.” The project racked up 404,000 units sold in its first week.

For 21 Savage, Her Loss marks his third number-one album on both the Billboard 200 Albums chart and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, joining 2018’s I Am > I Was and 2020’s Savage Mode 2 with Metro Boomin.