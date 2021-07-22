Drake And Kanye West Reportedly Squash Their Beef

After years of tension between the two, Drake and Kanye West have apparently ended their beef, according to a source close to both artists.

Upon seeing social media chatter about Drake potentially upstaging Kanye’s Donda release this Friday by unleashing his own wildly anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy Veteran on the same day, industry insider Karen Civil shot down the talk, revealing that the two former friends and collaborators are “friends now” and have buried the hatchet. Another fan also pointed out the fact that Drake begun following Kanye on social media again after unfollowing him during their beef as proof of the pair settling their differences.

They friends now.. he not. Lol — KC (@KarenCivil) July 21, 2021

The two former collaborators’ subtle rivalry came to a head in 2018, when Kanye found himself in the middle of Drake and G.O.O.D. Music artist Pusha T’s war of words after Drake took shots at Ye on the Pusha diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” It was also speculated that Yeezy had disclosed information to Pusha T about Drake’s son, which Pusha revealed to the world on “The Story of Adidon,” a rumor that Ye has vehemently denied. However, Drizzy continued to subliminally diss Ye on guest appearances alongside French Montana (“No Stylist”) and Travis Scott (“Sicko Mode”), as well as on social media, causing Yeezy to lash out and publicly accuse Drake of threatening him and being insensitive to his mental health issues.

Being that the pair’s history dates back to 2009, when Drake rapped on the instrumental for Kanye’s 808’s & Heartbreak track “Say You Will” for his So Far Gone Mixtape freestyle “Say What’s Real,” seeing the two back on good terms is great for the culture. That same year, Yeezy would direct the music video for Drake’s smash single, “Best I Ever Had,” as well as produce the Thank Me Later single, “Find Your Love,” a year later. The pair have also collaborated numerous times since, with Kanye most recently appearing alongside Drake on 2017’s More Life standout, “Glow.”

In other news, on Wednesday (July 21), Kanye revealed the tracklist to his new album, Donda, although knowing Ye, nothing is set in stone so there’s no guarantee all of the songs listed will appear on the final version of the album, which drops Friday (July 23).