Lil Baby Brings Drake Out To Perform “Girls Want Girls” At Montreal’s Metro Metro Festival

Lil Baby performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021, Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California

Lil Baby surprised fans at Montreal’s Metro Metro Festival with a guest appearance from Drake. On Saturday (May 21), the Toronto- and Atlanta-bred natives joined forces as Lil Baby delivered their collaboration “Wants and Needs.” According to iHeart Media, the pair continued to perform their most recent link-up “Girls Want Girls” from Drake’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

“I haven’t been to Montreal in like six fu**ing years,” said the chart-topping Drizzy to the audience. “And I’ve been waiting to get back here. So I was wondering if you’d be so kind to let me repo this set for a second and do some songs for my peoples?”

Once he got the okay from Lil Baby to take over, Drake performed a medley of his own songs including “Way 2 Sexy,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Nonstop,” “Headlines,” and “Knife Talk.”

7/?/22 ??????? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 22, 2022

The following day, Lil Baby took to Twitter to reveal to fans minimal, but definite details of his upcoming project.

“7/?/22,” he tweeted with a handful of fire emojis.

Lil Baby’s last release stands as the 2021 collaborative project The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Durk. So far in 2022, the Quality Control star has issued the standalone tracks “In A Minute,” “Right On,” and “Frozen.” He has also delivered guest verses on songs with Gunna, Future, and 42 Dugg.

Watch Drake join Lil Baby on stage at the Metro Metro Festival below.