Drake Partners With Live Nation To Launch Toronto Venue, History

Rapper Drake and Live Nation Canada are partnering up for the launch of History, a new live venue set to open later this year. Based in the Beaches area of Toronto, the venue will have a 2,500 person capacity and host 200 live shows and events annually.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” the OVO boss recalled in an official statement. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

Live Nation Entertainment’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino added: “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue. And we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.”

History, which will be located at 1663 Queen Street East in Toronto’s east end, is on pace to be completed by summer’s end. The intimate venue has been under construction for upwards of three years and will feature a convertible general admission area and reserved seating, presenting guests with “up-close experiences with their favourite artists that are unrivaled in Toronto,” according to Live Nation Canada Chairman Riley O’Connor.”

History arrives as Canada begins to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions and will host galas, community programs, and live entertainment. With Drake slated to drop his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, the thought of him commemorating the opening of History with a performance of tracks from the project wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. In the meantime, fans of the Artist of the Decade can get their Drizzy fix by spinning his three-song stimulus package, Scary Hours 2.