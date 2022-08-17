Drake Earns Most Top 5 Hits Of All Time Title With “Staying Alive”

Rapper Drake poses in the press room with his awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drake’s reign as king of Billboard continues as he adds another record-breaking moment to his chart achievements. According to the publication, the Canadian rapper now counts 30 top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in his career with the No. 5 debut of the DJ Khaled-led collaboration “Staying Alive” which also features Lil Baby.

“Ok I broke my records for the month now,” wrote Drake on Instagram, celebrating his new feat.

With the chart-topper, Drake once again beats The Beatles, one of the best-selling pop acts of all time. Although it is a monumental feat, this is not the first record The 6 God has broken in 2022. Earlier this year, he became the first male solo artist in history to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously twice.

Billboard reports that “Staying Alive” also furthers Drake’s records for the most top 10s, top 20s, top 40s, and overall Hot 100 entries, since the chart’s inception on Aug. 4, 1958.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

According to Billboard, the official ranking breaks down as follows:

Most Top Five Billboard Hot 100 Hits

30, Drake

29, The Beatles

28, Madonna

27, Mariah Carey

24, Janet Jackson

23, Rihanna

21, Elvis Presley (with the start of his career predating the Hot 100’s inception)

20, Justin Bieber

20, Michael Jackson

20, Stevie Wonder

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s

59, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

30, Taylor Swift

28, Mariah Carey

28, Elton John

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

With a little more than four months left this year, the “God’s Plan” rapper could make more Billboard chart history. Earlier this month, during an episode of Queen Radio with his Young Money ride-or-die Nicki Minaj, Drake shared he has no plans of retiring.

“I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” he said. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way, those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”

Earlier this year, Drizzy recently released his Honestly Nevermind album, which explores a new sound for the Grammy Award-winning rapper. The lone feature on the album comes from 21 Savage on the aforementioned chart-topper “Jimmy Cooks.” Check out the Virgil Abloh-dedicated project below.