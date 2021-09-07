Drake’s Producer Addresses Controversy Behind R. Kelly Credit On ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album has been the topic of conversation since its release this past Friday (Sept. 4). However, one contribution to the album has landed the rapper in hot water as R. Kelly, who is currently on trial battling sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual abuse charges, was credited as a writer on the song “TSU,” leaving many wondering why Drake would sample any of Kelly’s music given the heinous allegations levied against him.

The Toronto rapper and his reps have yet to directly address the issue. However, producer and longtime Drake collaborator Noah “40” Shebib took to Instagram to give insight as to why Kelly’s name appears on the credits even though his actual vocals or lyrics do not appear on the song. He also condemned the embattled singer’s alleged actions.

“On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking,” shared Shebib. “Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it. Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist. It’s kinda wild cause I was just reading ‘Baby Girl’ by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting. Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”

Certified Lover Boy, which features guest spots from Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage, Giveon, Yebba, and more, is currently projected to debut atop the Billboard 200 with between 575,000 and 625,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of release.