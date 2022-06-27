Drake Becomes Fifth Artist To Score 11 No. 1 Albums

Drake’s reign of dominance shows no signs of ending any time soon. The megastar recently scored his eleventh chart-topping album after his latest release, Honestly, Nevermind, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project’s blockbuster opening week also marks the latest milestone in the 6 God’s career, as he becomes the fifth artist in music history to have at least eleven of their albums reach No. 1. Drake joins a rare class that includes some of the most iconic and acclaimed acts of all-time.

With Honestly, Nevermind, Drake is currently tied with Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand for the third-most No. 1 albums (11), trailing only Jay-Z (14), and The Beatles, who currently holds the record with 19 Billboard chart-topping albums of their own.

Honestly, Nevermind moved 204,000 equivalent album units in its first week, equating to one-third of the 613,000 units of sold Certified Lover Boy album. Honestly, Nevermind also accounted for the fourth-biggest streaming week of an album in 2022 with 250 million streams after falling short of Future’s I Never Liked You (284 million streams), Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (343 million streams), and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (357 million streams).

Drake could potentially score his eleventh chart-topping song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Jimmy Cooks”—his collaboration with 21 Savage—which is currently projected to debut at No. 1.

Watch his latest music video for “Falling Back” down below.