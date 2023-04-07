Drake Addresses Claim ‘Scorpion’ Is His Worst Album

Drake isn’t feeling the idea that Scorpion is the worst album in his discography. During an episode of the Shots Taken Podcast, the show’s hosts began to discuss whether Drake had a classic album in his catalog.

The guys mentioned Take Care, Nothing Was the Same, and Views as possible contenders for the classic title. However, as the conversation continued, one of the men asked, “What is Drake’s worst project?”

Drizzy’s fifth studio album became the subject of discussion, with almost every commentator dubbing the project the weakest in his discography.

One of the hosts then asserted, “If you compare him to other artists, this is probably still a better album than many people’s albums.”

As the clip circulated, the Canadian superstar jumped into the Instagram video’s comment section to disagree with the claim that Scorpion was his worst album. “Gods Plan, In My Feelings, Nice For What, Nonstop, Jaded, Is There More, Sandra’s Rose, That’s How You, Feel, Emotionless…… slappppps on [Scorpio emoji],” he typed.

Scorpion was released on June 29, 2018 as a double disc album— the first disc consisted mainly of Hip-Hop tracks, while the second offered R&B and pop. Drizzy’s fifth studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 732,000 album-equivalent units in its inaugural week.

During an interview with TSN in February 2022, the award-winning artist detailed how The Notorious B.I.G’s classic double album Life After Death inspired Scorpion’s creation.

“Notorious B.I.G. put this album out, and the ratio of songs versus just important songs was so incredible that I wanted to set a challenge for myself,” he said. “You know, I hate to age myself, but I’ve been doing this for like 10-plus years as well. Sometimes you gotta set a little target goal for yourself just to keep it interesting.”