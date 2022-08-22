Drake Crowned Most Shazamed Artist Of All Time

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Shazam celebrated its 20th birthday by sharing a compilation of milestones on Friday (Aug. 19). In the published Apple Newsroom article, the music platform revealed Drake as the most Shazamed artist of all time “with over 350 million shazams across songs he’s led or featured on.” Additionally, his “One Dance” single is his most searched track at over 17 million Shazams.

Drake isn’t the only Young Money artist featured on the app’s all-time lists. Shazam also noted that fans sought out Lil Wayne in both 2009 and 2015 at record-breaking numbers. Wayne became the first artist to hit one million Shazams in 2009 and ten million in June 2011.

Since its debut in 2002, Shazam has made music identification easy and accessible. The app sought to solve the issue of remembering a song and, in the process, helped people discover new artists. As a result, people have shazamed “more than 225 million global monthly users and surpassed 70 billion song recognitions.”

Last week, the Canadian rapper tallied the most top five hits of all time title. According to Billboard, he’s earned 30 top hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in his career, with the DJ Khaled-led collaboration “Staying Alive,” being his latest top 5 song.

“Ok I broke my records for the month now,” wrote Drake on Instagram in celebration of his new feat.

Along with Drake’s consistent milestones, he’s staying true to his beginnings. On Aug. 6, he reconnected with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj during his October World Weekend, a string of shows in his hometown, Toronto. The Young Money reunion was initially planned for Aug. 1, but was rescheduled when Drake contracted COVID.

Listen to Shazam’s newly created playlist in celebration of its 20th anniversary below.