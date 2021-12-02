Drake Named Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist In The United States For 2021

Spotify has revealed its top-streamed artists of 2021 and Drake holds the crown for Hip-Hop. The Canadian rapper was named on two separate Spotify Wrapped lists recognizing artists in general, not specific songs or projects. Globally, the streaming platform ranked the Certified Lover Boy as the fourth most listened among more than 381 million people around the world. He follows Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny, who comes in at No. 1 for the second year in a row. He received over 9.1 billion streams without releasing a new album in 2021. Taylor Swift comes in second, BTS third, and Justin Bieber closes the list at No. 5.

Although he stacked up in fourth place globally, in the United States, the Six God took the top spot. According to the Spotify data, Drake was the most-streamed artist of all genres in the country for the year 2021. He is followed by Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny, respectively.

Drake’s 2021 success can partially be attributed to his September release Certified Lover Boy. With features from 21 Savage, Tems, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Future, Young Thug, and more, the 21-track album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Upon release, it broke records on Spotify as well as Apple Music and achieved the all-time record for the most U.S. Top 10 singles from one album. The album also scored a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Other notable streaming achievements recognized by Spotify were made by Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and SZA.

Lil Nas X had the second most-streamed song globally with “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” following Olivia Rodrigo’s pop hit “drivers license.” Doja Cat and SZA’s chart-topping collaboration “Kiss Me More” was the third streamed song in the United States led by two Rodrigo tracks. Doja Cat’s album Planet Her was also named the fifth most-streamed album globally. Lil Nas X’s MONTERO, The Weeknd’s After Hours, and Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon come in at six, seven, and nine, respectively.