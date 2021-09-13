Drake Ties Kanye West And Eminem For The Second-Most No. 1 Albums In Hip-Hop History

Winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, Drake poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, nabbed the top spot on this week’s Billboard 200 chart, moving 613,000 equivalent albums sold, the most successful opening week for an artist this year, thus far.

The release gives Drake his 10th chart-topping album of his career, tying both Eminem and Kanye West for the second-most No. 1 albums in hip-hop history. Jay-Z, who appears on the Certified Lover Boy cut, “Love All,” stands alone at the top of that list with 14 No. 1s and counting.

Tallying 715 million on-demand streams in its first week, Certified Lover Boy accounts for the best streaming numbers for an album this year, besting the metrics of rival West’s DONDA album, which was streamed 341 million times and moved 309,000 album-equivalent units upon release on Aug. 29. However, Certified Lover Boy fell just short of breaking Drake’s previous album, Scorpion, which set a record of 746 million first-week streams in 2018.

The feat also puts Drake in a special class with some of the biggest icons in music who have released 10 chart-topping albums, including The Beatles, who lead the list with 19 No. 1s. Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11), and Elvis Presley (10) also amassed a double-digit count of albums to debut in the top slot on the chart.