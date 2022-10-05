Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Drake joined his brethrens Kendrick Lamar and Eminem as the third rapper to have an album spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake’s 2011 album Take Care holds the No. 67 spot this week on the Billboard 200 chart, now making it the third-longest charting Hip-Hop album in Billboard 200 history. The 18-track album has charted 500 weeks now, leveling it up to the same status of Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits and Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. Reportedly, only 16 albums have charted for that amount of time.

Released in November 2011, Drake’s second studio-album peaked at No. 1 on the 200 chart with 631,000 copies sold its first week. The critically-acclaimed effort even went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Take Care boasted features from The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and André 3000. The 6 God’s sophomore effort also included popular singles “Marvins Room,” “Headlines,” “Make Me Proud,” “The Motto” and the title track “Take Care.”

Over a decade later, Drake is still dominating the No. 1 spot. His recent album Honestly, Nevermind debuted atop the 200 chart upon its release this June. With over 204,000 album-equivalent units sold, the project is still currently still charting at No. 29.

Revisit Take Care below.

Congratulations Drake!